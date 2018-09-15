Group receives land offers to relocate Minot museum

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A historical society has received several land offers to relocate a Minot museum that's being evicted from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

The Ward County Historical Society will evaluate the land offered as new locations for the Pioneer Village Museum, the Minot Daily News reported. The cost of relocating could be reduced to about $1 million if land is donated, said the society's president David Leite. Some contractors have offered significant discounts.

Burlington officials have expressed interest in bringing the museum to the city. Other land offers made were in the Minot area.

The historical society lost a civil suit this summer against the State Fair Association, which wants the museum removed from the fairgrounds. A judge ruled that the association owns the land where the museum is situated. The historical group had long resisted moving the museum, but members said they don't want to spend any more time on a lawsuit.

The society plans to grow the museum in its new location.

Dan Caswell of the historical society wants the museum to expand to make room for more car shows. The society is also considering adding an ice cream parlor, a new visitor's center and bathrooms to its new location.

Minot State University professors and students have offered to assemble a business plan for the society when the museum is relocated, Leite said.

Some representatives have indicated that the association wants the museum relocated by June 1, 2019, ahead of the next State Fair in July. But Leite said the date would be unrealistic.

Leite hopes to have more information on the timeline to relocate and any financial help from the association after the group meets next month.

