Group receives $5,000 to fight invasive aquatic species

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — The Crystal Lake Preservation Association has received more than $5,000 from Vermont to help support its program that fights the spread of aquatic invasive species such as Eurasian Milfoil.

The Caledonian Record reports the grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation will help fund the 16th year of the Aquatic Nuisance Control Program.

The grant will go toward a greeter program at the state boat launch, professional diver surveys of the lake and hand pulling of infested areas, along with public education about the danger of invasive species.

The grant comes in addition to the $12,000 the preservation association has received from the town of Barton. Barton citizens voted to support the association's Aquatic Nuisance Control Program in March.