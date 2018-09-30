Group files appeal in bid free elephants from petting zoo

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An animal rights group trying to free three elephants from a Connecticut-based petting zoo is appealing a court ruling that denied its request to grant the animals "personhood."

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports the Nonhuman Rights Project filed the appeal last Monday with the Connecticut Appellate Court.

The group, based in Coral Springs, Florida, wants elephants Beulah, Minnie and Karen released from the Commerford Zoo and moved to a natural habitat sanctuary. It argues the elephants should have the same liberty rights as humans.

A Connecticut judge rejected that argument in December.

The Nonhuman Rights Project cites a New York ruling in June that said nonhumans like animals and corporations can sometimes have the legal rights of humans.

The Goshen-based traveling zoo has not responded to messages seeking comment.