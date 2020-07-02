https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Group-bike-ride-scheduled-15378191.php
Group bike ride scheduled
A free bike ride for riders ages teenager through adult of all levels will be held July 12 at 9 a.m.
Interested bikers should meet in the Patriot’s Way plaza off Bridge Street in New Milford for the approximately 14-mile ride through the Merryall section of town.
The ride is sponsored by the New Milford River Trail Association.
Riders should bring a bike, helmet and water bottle.
For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.
