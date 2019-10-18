Group bike ride scheduled

A free bike ride for riders ages teenager through adult of all levels will be held Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

Interested bikers should meet in the Patriot’s Way plaza off Bridge Street in New Milford at 10:45 a.m. for the approximately 15-mile ride through the Merryall section of town.

Riders should bring a bike, helmet and water bottle.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.