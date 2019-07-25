Group bike ride scheduled

A free group bike ride for all levels of individuals aged teenager through adult will be held July 28, with riders to gather at 10:45 a.m. for a 11 a.m. start from the George Washington Plaza on Route 7 in Gaylordsville.

The ride will be approximately 14 miles mostly through the backroads of Gaylordsville and Sherman, with a stop at the Sherman IGA for a break.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.