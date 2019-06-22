Group bike ride scheduled

A free group bike ride for all levels of individuals aged teenager through adult will be held June 30, with riders to gather at 10:45 a.m. for a 11 a.m. start in the Patriot’s Way parking lot near the railroad station.

The ride, which is supported by the New Milford River Trail Association, will be approximately 15 miles through the Merryall section of town, with a stop at LaNoce’s Gourmet Market for a break.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.