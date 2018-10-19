Group bike ride scheduled

A free group bike ride for individuals aged teenager through adult will be held Oct. 26.

Riders should gather at 10:45 a.m. for a 11 a.m. start in the Patriot’s Way parking lot near the railroad station.

The ride will be approximately 15 miles through the Merryall section of town.

After the ride, participants will stop at Java Haus for refreshments.

For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.