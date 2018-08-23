Group bike ride scheduled

A group bike ride will be held Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. beginning in Gaylordsville and ending in Kent.

Riders are asked to meet at the Gaylordsville plaza on Route 7. They will travel north on backroads up to Kent, then stop for a short break at Kent Coffee and Chocolate.

The ride, organized by Susan Rosati, is approximately 14 miles round trip.

Teens are welcome.

For more information, email srosati999@gmail.com or text 203-448-7895.