Group: Billions in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021 RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 12:35 a.m.
An internally displaced girl poses for photograph outside her temporary home in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Some 10 million children in war-ravaged Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021, a humanitarian organization said Tuesday, and called for billions in new funds for aid.
Just over 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food, Save the Children said in a statement. The group called for $3 billion in donations to pay for assistance in 2021.