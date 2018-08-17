Grot withdraws from Michigan secretary of state race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican who had been seeking his party's nomination for Michigan secretary of state has withdrawn from the race.

The Detroit News reports that Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot cited family obligations Friday when announcing his withdrawal. Grot also said "timing and the overall political atmosphere" influenced his decision.

Delegates to the Aug. 25 Republican Party state convention are expected to pick their nominee for secretary of state.

Grosse Pointe Farms businesswoman Mary Treder Lang and Michigan State University professor Joseph Guzman -- both Republicans -- remain candidates for the nomination.

Democrat and election law expert Jocelyn Benson also is seeking the job. She was Michigan's Democratic party's 2010 nominee but lost to Republican Ruth Johnson who is term-limited and can't run for re-election.

