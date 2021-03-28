Grizzly guru tries to defuse human conflicts with bears

KALISPELL, mont. (AP) — In 1988, the renowned grizzly bear biologist Tim Manley was working as a research assistant on the South Fork Flathead River, trying to devise a reliable method for counting grizzlies in the dense and mountainous terrain of the Northern Continental Divide. More than a decade had passed since the species was federally protected in 1975, and a critical piece of the recovery puzzle remained missing: What is an accurate baseline population for grizzlies?
It’s the ecological metric at the core of every delisting effort to date, and one that has furnished wildlife managers with foundational census data upon which nearly all land-use decisions in Northwest Montana are based. It serves as a valuable conservation guideline for a suite of rarefied ecosystems while bridling the rampant development pressures flanking them. It has allowed biologists to set and meet recovery goals for the threatened species, track its survival rate, identify habitat corridors linking segregated populations, and even chart elaborate family trees.