Grizzly euthanized after killing cattle near Red Lodge

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials captured and euthanized a male grizzly bear believed to have killed cattle on private property in south-central Montana.

Montana wildlife biologist Shawn Stewart says the bear caught east of Red Lodge on Friday was 5 to 7 years old. He says the bear's paws were about the same size as tracks found in areas were four yearling calves were killed.

A number of grizzly bears have been seen in the area east of Red Lodge during the past few years. Stewart said biologists will continue to monitor the area for bear additional bear activity and depredation.