‘Griefwalker’ to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a screening of the documentary “Griefwalker” Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The film, a feature length documentary about grief and the death dialogue and practice in Western culture, follows Harvard-educated theologian and end-of-life care educator Stephen Jenkinson as he provides compassionate grief counseling to the dying, their friends and family.

Jenkinson embraces the philosophy and learned practice of grief as a skill rather than an enemy of life, and demonstrates how learning grief is central both to being a healthy human being and to making a healthy society.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.