Grief through art journaling set

New Milford VNA & Hospice will offer a four-week grief through art journaling workshop beginning Oct. 3.

The session will meet Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. each day at 1 Old Park Lane Road.

Art journaling is a tool for self-care.

No art experience is required. Each week a different technique will be demonstrated combining paint, paper, text and more.

Classes will be instructed by Vicki Cook, an artist, volunteer with the New Milford VNA & Hospice and a longtime New Milford resident of 26 years. The cost is $20 payable at the first session.

For more information and RSVP, call Cook at 203-482-0064.