Grief series slated in Sherman

Sherman Congregational Church will on Oct. 25 kick off a 13-week Grief Share program for individuals who have lost a family member through death.

The 90-minute sessions, led by Keith Barton of Sherman, will begin Fridays at noon and include a video and discussion at the 6 Church Road church.

Residents of Sherman, New Milford and New Fairfield are invited.

For more information and RSVP, text 281-773-8837.