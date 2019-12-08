‘Gremlins’ to be screened at theater

The Classic Cinema Club in New Milford will present a screening of “Gremlins” Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.

The screening at Bank Street Theater will be followed by a Q&A with producer Michael Finnell.

Tickets are $15 and include admission, a small popcorn and drink. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.

This month’s event is co-presented by Santa Claus Company, Myke Foo Media and Sherman Building Design.

For more information and a link to tickets, visit “Classic Cinema Club” on Facebook.