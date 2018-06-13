Green Wave track teams impress

The New Milford High School track teams continue to rack up impressive finishes as both the boys and girls teams were represented at the New England Championships at the University of New Hampshire on June 9.

The Green Wave boys 4x400 meter relay team of Mike Tarby, Luke Chastain, Chase Schuster, and Charlie Osborne placed sixth at the New England Championships to earn All New England honors.

The Green Wave posted a time of 3:26.74.

“They hung with the best in New England in the fast heat, and Charlie battled several other anchor legs in the home stretch to hang on for All New England honors,” New Milford coach Ryan Rebstock said.

Darcy Cook represented the Green Wave girls at New England’s and placed 8th in in the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 46.05 seconds. Cook also made All-State by placing 6th in 300 hurdles in 46.68 at the State Open

“Darcy has been an incredible athlete to work with. Her main events were the high hurdles, intermediate hurdles, long jump and the lead off of the 4 X 400 relay team,” New Milford coach Casey Gawlak said. “She excels in multiple events, and will do any event to help the team. She has dabbled in the high jump, throws and mid distance races.”

Cook was scheduled to continue her season in the CIAC Heptathlon, which was held Tuesday and Wednesday, in Manchester.

“She has a great opportunity to become All-State there,” Gawlak said. “As one of the captains of the team, she has been an inspiration to the younger athletes, as she has shown how much hard work will pay off. She will be attending Duke next year and hopefully continuing her track career there.”

Cook’s performance is putting the finishing touches on a solid season for the Green Wave girls.

“Overall, it was a good season for the New Milford girls,” Gawlak said. “Darcy led the way most of the season, but we also had 25 individuals qualifying for the post season. A number of freshmen were a contributing factor in individual events and relays.”

Ciara Anderson in the 400, 200 and relays, Shae Zeitler in the 800, 1600 and relays, Shannon Palmer in the 800, 1600 and relays, Cassidy Ranno in the 800 and relays were some of the top underclassmen for the Green Wave and Brooke Morabito will be competing in the CIAC Steeplechase Championships, also in Manchester.