Green Wave indoor track has strong SWC meet

The New Milford High School indoor track teams competed at the SWC Championships in New Haven over the weekend and both teams had some strong showings.

The New Milford boys finished second in the league to Weston. The Trojans won the SWC title with 110 points while the Green Wave took second with 65 points, followed by Masuk (64) and Immaculate (50).

"We knew going in that Weston was going to be incredibly tough to beat. They always have stellar individuals, but their depth was too much for us to overcome this season," New Milford coach Ryan Rebstock said. "We will look to give them more competition in outdoor, where we are typically a better team."

I was happy with how the guys stepped up, especially after a few hiccups in the meet. We knew Masuk would give us a run for second but we were fortunate to have a solid 4x400 relay to finish the meet with a big 8 points, taking second place to secure runner-up honors.

Luke Chastain was asked to run his first 800 ever on short notice to anchor the SMR when Jason (Golembeski) became sick after his big personal best in the 1000, and he delivered the points we needed to cling on to second place as a team.

He will compete at Springfield College next year. Luke has done all we've asked and more this season despite dealing with nagging injuries, and he has provided excellent leadership.

Eli Nahom won a pair of titles at his final SWC Championships, taking the 1,600 and 3,200 on Saturday. He won the 1,600 in 4:36.67 while taking the 3,2000 in 9:55.33.

"Eli was dominant in his final indoor conference meet before he heads to the University of Tennessee in the fall to run cross country and track," coach Rebstock said. " We've come to expect these types of performances from him, but what he has done and continues to do is still awe inspiring. We will miss him next year and he is impossible to replace with one guy."

The Green Wave sprinters were rock solid, with big contributions from Matt Bouzakis, Andre Vial, and Jesse Meadows in the relays. James Day secured honorable mention honors with his third place in the shotput.

Alec Llerena set an indoor personal best taking sixth in the long jump.

"Alec, Jon Tarbet and Nolan Freeman were fantastic in their first SWC Championships," coach Rebstock said.

Garred Farrell, Vial, and Chastain were triple medalists to help contribute to a solid team effort.

"I am so proud of how they continued to compete and overcome adversity throughout the meet," coach Rebstock said.

The New Milford girls finished sixth with 29 points. Weston completed a sweep of the chapionships by winning the girls title with 117 points with Newtown (73) finishing second.

"The girls competed fiercely and bravely, and I could not be more proud of them," coach Rebstock said.

The 4x800 relay team of Claire Daniels, Brooke Morabito, Shannon Palmer, and Cassidy Ranno garnered second and ran their hearts out. Each of them went on to medal individually after the relay, showcasing their toughness.

Daniels placed second in the 1600 with a new personal best, Ranno ran a personal best 600 for sixth place, and Palmer was sixth in the 1000 after a hard kick to the finish.

Morabito ran an absolutely brilliant 3200, never letting up the whole race and running a personal best in 11:20 to win the event.

"She wanted it so badly, as we talked about before her race and on the way to the meet, and I couldn't be happier for her," Rebstock said.

Mariya Tazi medaled in the shotput and continues to improve every day said coach Rebstock who also credited Coach Nahom and Coach Laporte as being integral to the team's success in the meet..

The Green Wave are on to the Class L State Meet on Friday. On the boys side, Nahom and the 4x400 relay team will look to qualify for Opens, along with some other members of the distance crew, including Garred and RJ Harkin.

On the girls side, the 4x800 relay team of Claire Daniels, Brooke Morabito, Shannon Palmer, and Cassidy Ranno will look to repeat last year's gold medal performance. They will all go on to individual races afterwards and shoot to qualify for the Open in their respective events.

"As a team, we hope to be in the top 3 or 4 on the boys side. We were runner-up at Class L's last year, and I think we can come close to matching that performance on a good day," coach Rebstock said.