‘Green Fire’ to be screened in Roxbury

The Roxbury Land Trust will present a screening of the documentary “Green Fire” Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at town hall at 29 North St.

The event, free and open to the public, is being held to raise awareness of Aldo Leopold’s significant contribution to the American conservation movement.

Considered by many to be the father of wildlife ecology and the United States’ wilderness system, Leopold was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer and outdoor enthusiast.

Among his best- known ideas is the “land ethic,” which calls for an ethical, caring relationship between people and nature.

Following the 60-minute film, the Connecticut state coordinator of the Leopold Education Project, Mary Moulton, will answer questions concerning the documentary, Aldo Leopold, and the Leopold Foundation, which awarded the land trust a grant to show the movie.

She will also ask attendees to think about developing their own land ethic and what about the work of Leopold resonates with them.

For information, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.