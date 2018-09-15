‘Green Fire’ to be screened

The Roxbury Land Trust will present a screening of the documentary “Green Fire” Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at town hall at 29 North St.

The event, free and open to the public, is being held to raise awareness of Aldo Leopold’s significant contribution to the American conservation movement.

Following the 60-minute film, the Connecticut State Coordinator of the Leopold Education Project, Mary Moulton, will answer questions concerning the documentary, Aldo Leopold, and the Leopold Foundation, which awarded the land trust a grant to show the movie.

She will also ask attendees to think about developing their own land ethic and what about the work of Leopold resonates with them.

For more information, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.