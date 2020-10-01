Greece: Violence at school rally, concern over nursing home

A paramedic with a special outfit to protect against coronavirus, pushes a stretcher with a patient inside an ambulance after dozens of elderly people have been found positive in COVID-19 at a nursing home in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. less A paramedic with a special outfit to protect against coronavirus, pushes a stretcher with a patient inside an ambulance after dozens of elderly people have been found positive in COVID-19 at a nursing home in ... more Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Greece: Violence at school rally, concern over nursing home 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police used tear gas Thursday to disperse protesting high school students who have organized scores of school strikes in response to classroom overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brief clashes broke out near the parliament in central Athens after students threw several gasoline bombs at police. No arrests or injuries were reported.

School protest groups say classroom seating limits are frequently not observed at many state-run schools.

Greece’s largest teaching union endorsed the rally, and pressed the government to hire more teachers to reduce classroom numbers during the pandemic.

Authorities have been alarmed by a recent increase in daily coronavirus cases, most in the Greek capital.

Recent localized outbreaks concerning health officials include a nursing home in central Athens where dozens of elderly residents being hospitalized, and at several villages outside of Athens where the transmission was linked to a funeral attended by about 200 people.

Also Thursday, Greece’s Civil Protection Authority said it would hire 192 people on eight-month contracts to assist in efforts for coronavirus contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases. The authority issued a call for applications Thursday for Greek citizens under 40 with a college education to be deployed around Greece.