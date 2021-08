Contributed photo

WASHINGTON — The Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life (GWCJL) will host Don Rottenberg, author of “Finding Our Fathers,” a guidebook to Jewish geneaology, in an online program Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

The public is invited and anyone interested in attending should call 860-868-2434 or email jewishlifect.@gmail.com for additional information and to obtain the Zoom link.