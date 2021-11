Salem Covenant Church, Washington Depot

The Salem Covenant Church Choir, under the direction of Susan Anthony-Klein, will be presenting its annual Christmas Concert Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. The evening program will include both sacred and festive carols. There will be a free will offering to benefit the Choir Fund and the Susan B. Anthony Project. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required.

Additionally, the church is hosting a Seniors' Christmas Brunch Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The morning will include a festive feast of savory dishes, Christmas Bingo and Trivia, singing some traditional Christmas carols, and an Advent Devotional. The brunch is free. Call to reserve a seat.

Also, Caroling, Cocoa and Candy Canes will take place Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at Salem Covenant Church (96 Baldwin Hill Road, Washington Depot).

For more information on all events, visit salemcovenantchurch.com or call 860-868-2794. New Milford’s Trinity church holds Thanksgiving Service

Trinity Lutheran Church on Route 7 is on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov.28 is the First Sunday of Advent with the service at 10:30 a.m.