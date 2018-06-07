Grateful for ‘amazing’ Stamp Out Hunger campaign

To the Editor:

The New Milford Food Bank would like to thank the United States postal carriers of New Milford for an amazing campaign this year with “Stamp Out Hunger.”

Twenty postal trucks delivered 5,700 pounds of food May 12.

These donations will help feed more than 280 families through weekly distributions from the food bank.

In addition, donations will help Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House serve daily meals to 20 to 30 people.

We would also like to thank all New Milford residents who so generously left non-perishable food donations by their mailboxes.

And, lastly, our special gratitude to volunteers from St Francis Xavier Youth Group, Kent School, the Youth Agency, the New Milford Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes, who worked tirelessly to help sort and stock the pantries.

This is a very important event that we look forward to every year as a critical means of helping local families with their food needs.

If anyone did not have the opportunity to donate and would like to, please bring non-perishables to the food bank at New Milford Social Services, 2 Pickett District Road, Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or to Loaves & Fishes, 40 Main St.

With immense appreciation, we thank you.

Peg Molina

Director of Social Services

Lisa Martin

President of Loaves & Fish

New Milford