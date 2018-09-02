Grant will help buy electric buses for central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A grant of almost $410,000 will be used to buy electric buses that will be used by Green Mountain Transit in the Montpelier area.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation received the grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to buy the vehicles.

The Low or No Emission Program provides state and local funds to purchase low-emission transit buses and necessary infrastructure updates needed to electrify them.

Green Mountain Transit General Manager Mark Sousa says the organization is working on a similar pilot project in Chittenden County.

Sousa says the opportunity to expand vehicle electrification to Washington County is exciting.

The Vermont Transportation Agency is working with Green Mountain Power to provide the infrastructure changes to charge the electric vehicles.