Grant will help build senior facility for Blackfeet Tribe

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Officials say an $8 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help the Blackfeet Tribe build a long-term senior care facility to replace an outdated center.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that the center to be built in Browning will eventually offer 47 beds. The loan will be used for the first phase of the construction process.

The existing facility is smaller and was built 47 years ago.

Montana State Director for Rural Development Charles Robison says the new facility will be a great help for those living on and off of the Blackfeet Tribe's reservation. Officials estimate that some people travel more than 60 miles to receive care.

