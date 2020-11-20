Grant to help Roxbury residents

The town of Roxbury has received nearly $2,000 in a grant to help the town provide residents relief, including fuel assistance.

A check in the amount of $1,750 was presented to the town from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicarate Outreach Program.

First Selectman Barbara Henry said she is grateful for the recommendation of Pastor Joseph Moonnanappallil of St. Patrick’s Church of Roxbury to the Archbishop of Hartford to fund this “much needed charitable cause. “

For more information about relief efforts, call 860-354-9938 or email bhenry@roxburyct.com.