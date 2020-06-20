Grant to help Kent library reopen

The Kent Library Association has announced it has received a $6,300 grant from the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, the Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund and the Northwest Corner Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

The funds will support the safe reopening of the library’s facility, enhance the capacity to provide resources, and adapt the services to meet CDC guidelines.

Funds will be used to purchase specialized cleaning supplies and hand sanitizing stations; absorb increased cleaning costs; make necessary social distancing adjustments such as installing plexiglass dividers around the circulation desk and between computer stations; enhance the digital media resource subscription to accommodate more patrons using the services virtually; upgrade internet hardware to improve WiFi and connectivity; and, adapt the summer children’s programs to operate outside the library’s facility in a local playground.

“We are so grateful to the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, the Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund and the Northwest Corner Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation,” said Library Director Sarah Marshall, “Their support will help us to comply with the governor’s opening guidelines,” she continued.

“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have had to cancel our three major fundraisers for a loss of 42 percent of our projected income,” Marshall said. “Because of this generous grant, we won’t have to use operating funds to prepare the building for reopening.”

“This grant will help provide a cleaner, safer environment for library visitors once the state permits in-person visits to libraries, more free streaming opportunities for library card holders and better access to the internet in and outside the building,” Marshall said.