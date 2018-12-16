Grant's Farm to end elephant displays after 4 die this year

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — Grant's Farm will no longer keep elephants at the attraction in St. Louis County after four of them died at the farm this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that leaders at the attraction owned by Anheuser-Busch decided Saturday to end the elephant display after all four of their elephants died this year.

The farm, which is home to the Budweiser Clydesdales and other animals, plans a tribute to the elephants when it reopens next spring.

The final elephant, 15-year-old Max, died Wednesday. Two others — 38-year-old Toby and 34-year-od Mickey — both died earlier this month.

A fourth elephant, Bud, died in March at age 34.

The farm was built by Ulysses S. Grant on land given to him and his wife by his father in 1848.