Grant propels restoration efforts of historic Warren schoolhouse

The windows of Brick School in Warren will soon be restored with wooden window frames and sashes. The windows of Brick School in Warren will soon be restored with wooden window frames and sashes. Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Grant propels restoration efforts of historic Warren schoolhouse 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WARREN — The state’s oldest single-room brick schoolhouse — used for 140 consecutive years — will soon get some long-awaited renovations.

Restoration work on Brick School, which was built in 1784, will begin in the coming weeks.

The Warren Historical Society, which oversees the schoolhouse, recently received a $10,000 Historic Restoration Fund matching grant. It will be matched with funds from the Town of Warren and fundraising efforts by the society to cover the $20,000 needed for repairs.

“We’ve wanted to do it for quite a few years,” said Joanne Mansfield, treasurer of the Warren Historical Society board. “It’s great we’re finally getting this going.”

The grant was endowed by the State Historic Preservation Office for the purpose of two Brick School restoration projects: A replacement wood shingle roof and the restoration of wooden window frames and sashes.

“It is much beloved by both Warren residents and single room schoolhouses enthusiasts alike,” curator Ellen Paul said.

“Its preservation has long been a goal of the Warren Historical Society, part of whose mission is to preserve Warren’s historic structures,” she said.

The work will be completed by a contractor who specializes in historic restoration, Mansfield said, noting the board wants to soon decide so work can get started before winter.

The roof and window projects are part of Phase 1 of the organization’s long-term restoration plans.

Phase 2 will consist of foundation repairs and Phase 3 will include upgrades to the interior of the schoolhouse, Mansfield said.

Start dates have not been set, as funding is needed for the other phases.

“The town has really loved the Brick School,” Mansfield said. “It’s iconic for the town, and the fact it’s fallen into disrepair is such a shame.”

A late 1980s restoration included window repairs, Mansfield said. But vinyl inserts were used.

The upcoming restoration work will include the use of wooden window frames and sashes, maintaining the historical integrity of the structure.

Several windows discovered in the school’s attic will be used for the project, with broken glass replaced.

“This project is a great representation of the partnerships in preservation that SHPO is working hard to strengthen and expand,” said Jonathan Kinney, director of operations and deputy state historic preservation officer.

“We are grateful that the local preservationists at the Warren Historical Society reached out to the Circuit Riders at Preservation Connecticut about restoring their important resource,” he said.

“Preservation Connecticut was able to connect them with our office and recommend applying for a Historic Restoration Fund grant,” Kinney noted. “This robust network will help move preservation forward in a way that reflects the needs of the state’s diverse communities.”

Resident Katie Chernak described the schoolhouse as “quintessential New England.”

She visited the building last weekend to use it as a backdrop for annual photographs with her daughters, Molly, 9, and Alyssa, who will be 2 Nov. 19.

Donations to help support the historical society’s restoration efforts can be made online.