Grant helps Lafarge Alpena tackle Michigan's scrap tire woes JULIE RIDDLE, The Alpena News July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 1:05 a.m.
1 of3 In this June 21, 2021 photo, scrap tires partially fill a truck at the Alpena Resource Recovery facility in Alpena, Mich. Michigan has a scrap tire problem, but Alpena could contribute to the solution. By mid-2023, Alpena could rid the state of one-fifth of the 10 million scrap tires Michiganders produce each year by allowing Lafarge Alpena to burn 2 million tires a year to heat kilns used in the cement-making process. (Julie Riddle/The Alpena News via AP) Julie Riddle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 In this May 27, 2021 photo, the remains of burned tires fill a container after a fire at a transfer station in Alpena, Mich. Michigan has a scrap tire problem, but Alpena could contribute to the solution. By mid-2023, Alpena could rid the state of one-fifth of the 10 million scrap tires Michiganders produce each year by allowing Lafarge Alpena to burn 2 million tires a year to heat kilns used in the cement-making process. (Julie Riddle/The Alpena News via AP) Julie Riddle/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has a scrap tire problem, but Alpena could contribute to the solution.
By mid-2023, Alpena could rid the state of one-fifth of the 10 million scrap tires Michiganders produce each year by allowing Lafarge Alpena to burn 2 million tires a year to heat kilns used in the cement-making process, according to The Alpena News.