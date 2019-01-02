Grant awarded to Literacy Volunteers

Literacy Volunteers on the Green in New Milford has received a grant of $1,250 from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicariate Outreach Program.

The funding will help Literacy Volunteers on the Green continue its mission of providing free instruction in English literacy to adults in Litchfield and Northern Fairfield counties so they can participate fully in the communities they share.

The funds will be used to train the volunteer tutors who teach English as a Second Language classes.

Last year, 100 tutors worked with 186 adult learners who wanted to improve their English skills.

For more information about Literacy Volunteers on the Green and its mission, visit its website at www.lvg-ct.org or call 860-355-0830.

Since 1981, the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal has assisted tens of thousands of people regardless of race or religion across the Archdiocese of Hartford with healthcare, education, housing, and in other areas.

It is through its Vicariate Outreach Program and the generosity of donors that the Appeal is able to assist a wide array of community based charities throughout Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.