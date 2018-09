Grange to offer breakfast

Bridgewater Grange will hold a breakfast Sept. 8 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bridgewater Pavilion.

The cost is $7 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Individuals are invited to ride bicycles, take a walk or tour around Bridgewater before or after breakfast.

Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the many community programs of the Bridgewater Grange