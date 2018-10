Grange to hold dinner

The Bridgewater Grange will hold a roast beef dinner Oct. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 5 Main St. South.

The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, corn and cole slaw, as well as homemade desserts and drinks.

The cost is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for children under 5.