Grange announces happenings
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 18, 2018
Bridgewater Grange has announced its upcoming events.
Offerings will include a bake sale at the Bridgewater Garden Club sale May 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteering at Loaves and Fishes in New Milford June 2 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and a monthly meeting June 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
In addition, a roast beef dinner will be held May 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 5 Main St. South.
