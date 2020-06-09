Grand jury clears 3 deputies who shot, killed man in April

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has concluded that three Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified in their use of deadly force on a man in response to an April 11 call in the Milwaukie area.

The shooting happened at the home of Lori and Tim Barker after she called 911 to report that her husband had been drinking and was acting irrationally, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Barker said her husband was armed and that she was unable to safely leave the house, according to the sheriff’s office. She said she was upstairs with her son, Brody Stronks, 27.

In a call from Stronks, a deputy noted he heard Stronks tell Barker that he would shoot him if he tried to enter the room. Authorities said they also heard a gunshot that they later determined came from Barker.

Deputies Nate Ariel, Tanner Davis and Janson Bento entered the house and found Timothy Barker with a shotgun, before the deputies fired a total of 10 rounds at Barker, according to the sheriff's office. He died at the home.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released the records Monday of its investigation into the fatal shooting by its deputies in response to a public records request.

Lori Barker told police after the shooting that her husband was as a nonviolent man who apparently became upset over her son’s plans to drive several hours to see his brother during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grand jury convened May 27 and determined the use of force was justified, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said.

Barker has retained a lawyer, Christopher Larsen, who said Monday he would review the shooting investigation and that Barker is considering filing a civil lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.