Grand Rapids wants resident to stop recycling trash at home

Bill Peterson, owner of Trailer Trash, works at his trash hauling and recycling business he operates out of his Grand Rapids home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Peterson, who says it's his calling in life to take care of trash, is fighting against the city for zoning violations. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man with a passion for collecting trash has had a series of run-ins with the law because he collects and sorts garbage for recycling in his backyard.

Bill Peterson of Grand Rapids has been fighting the city for more than 16 years about the activities at his East Hills home.

The city says the 68-year old Peterson is violating zoning rules by operating a trash sorting and recycling business in a residential neighborhood. The city issued him a $975 fine in May and set an Aug. 27 deadline to cease operations and clean up his property.

Peterson tells the Grand Rapids Press that the city should support his recycling.

The city declined to discuss Peterson's case but said it's considering all options moving forward.

