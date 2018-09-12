Grand Forks, Williston pot dispensary applications accepted

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health is accepting applications for medical marijuana dispensaries in the Grand Forks and Williston regions.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. Central time.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl says the Grand Forks and Williston regions represent the second open application period for dispensaries. The first round was for the Bismarck-Mandan and Fargo regions.

Wahl says the department expected to select dispensaries for the Grand Forks and Williston regions near the end of November.

In January, applications will open for the four remaining regions — Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown and Minot.

Applicants have to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee. Forms are available at www.ndhealth.gov/MM/ .

North Dakota voters approved marijuana for medical purposes in 2016.