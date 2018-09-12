Grand Forks Air Force Base death investigated

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of an airman at the Grand Forks Air Force Base is under investigation.

Base officials say Airman First Class Christian Clark was found dead in his dorm room Sept. 6. The cause of his death has not been released.

Clark, from Monroe, Georgia, was a high-frequency global communications system operations technician who joined the Air Force in January 2016.

The 319th Communications squadron commander, Lt. Jonathan Guerrero, said in a statement that "there's a great deal of sadness left by Christian's passing due to the many lives he touched."