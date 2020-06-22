Grand Canyon rangers rescue overheated hikers, river runner

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park rangers had to rescue e a river runner and several hikers who were overcome by the heat last weekend.

On Saturday, Phantom Ranch rangers responded to a river runner experiencing heat illness and fatigue on a Colorado River trip.

They said the river runner drank too much water, leading to hyponatremia.

The park’s helicopter and ambulance transported the patient to a Flagstaff hospital.

On Sunday, Indian Garden rangers responded to a hiker having heat stroke on the Bright Angel Trail.

They used cooling measures before the hiker was airlifted to a Flagstaff hospital.

Other incidents involved some hikers experiencing heat exhaustion on the Bright Angel and South Kaibab trails.

Park rangers strongly urge visitors who plan to hike in the canyon to start before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. and rest in shade whenever possible.

Hikers also are advised to balance their food and water intake and get wet to stay cool.