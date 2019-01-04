‘Grain Paintings’ on view at library

Sherman Library 1 Sherman Center is presenting a show, “Grain Paintings” by Clark Gifford, through Jan. 9.

Gifford is known for his sensibility for fine craftsmanship, bold colors, natural forms, and surprising details presents itself in this series of wood paintings.

The library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.