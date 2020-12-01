Twin Star Herbal Education in New Milford, which recently established a partnership with The Silo at Hunt Hill Farm to offer herbalism classes and events on the property, has celebrated a graduation. Students in Twin Star’s Foundations of Herbalism class marked their graduation by showcasing some of their herbal preparations at The Silo last month. Herbalist Lupo Passero founded Twin Star in 2009 with a mission to provide a space for students to learn the ancient wisdom held by the natural world.