Grad Party fundraiser on tap

A fundraiser, an evening of enlightenment, to benefit the New Milford High School Grad Party will be held April 6 at 7 p.m.

The event, to be held at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road, will feature radio personality and spiritual medium Karen Kilmartin.

Kilmartin, who has more than 50 years’ experience, is clairvoyant, clairaudient and clairsentient.

The event will be a group intensive reading, followed by an open forum.

For more information, email nmhsgradparty@gmail.com

For registration, call Kim at 917-520-3368 or visit http://nmhsgradparty.org/events-medium/.

The cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Light refreshments will be served.