Grace Cavalieri named Maryland's 10th poet laureate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Maryland's 10th poet laureate.

The Capital reports that Hogan selected Grace Cavalieri, of Annapolis, as announced in a statement last week. Hogan called Cavalieri's dedication to the arts "nothing short of astounding."

The 86-year-old has published 24 books and chapbooks, produced 26 plays and hosted around 2,000 episodes of her radio show "The Poet and the Poem" over more than four decades.

She says she wants to create a platform to promote Maryland poets, like a blog. She described her emphasis as "really state poetry."

The General Assembly established the position in 1959 to make the art form accessible. Duties during the four-year term include giving public readings in every region of the state.