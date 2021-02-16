Governor wants to overhaul citizen arrests after Arbery case JEFF AMY, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 4:52 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is backing a plan to overhaul the state's citizen's arrest law, taking aim at a statute scrutinized last year after white men fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they claimed had committed a crime.
Since 1863, Georgia's written law has allowed a private citizen to make an arrest if a crime is committed in the person’s presence “or within their immediate knowledge."