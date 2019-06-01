Governor wants WorldPride to get a warm welcome in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — The international LGBTQ Pride celebration is coming to New York and the state's governor wants millions of visitors to get a warm welcome in the city that has been a leader in the struggle for gay rights.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening of the WorldPride Welcome Center in the West Village on Saturday, at the start of Pride Month.

New York state is hosting WorldPride on the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Manhattan's Stonewall Inn that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement.

Steps away is the new center on Christopher Street that features a timeline gallery tracing progress through the decades.

Cuomo signed the Marriage Equality Act into law in 2011 and some legislators are now fighting for protections for transgender people.