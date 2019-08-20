Governor selects new commander for Iowa National Guard

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The governor has selected a new commander for the Iowa National Guard.

The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell (kor-REHL') is the new adjutant general. He replaces Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, who'd held the post temporarily following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Tim Orr. Osborn will continue serving Iowa as deputy adjutant general.

Corell was born in Manchester and raised in Strawberry Point. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in January 1986.

Most recently Corell commanded the 34th Infantry Division. The assignment included a nearly yearlong deployment to Kuwait.

Corell commanded the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division from June 2010 to June 2012 and deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.