Governor names two new administration appointments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced two appointments to positions within her administration on Wednesday, naming new heads for the Department of Education and state housing program.

Noem said that in December she will move her senior policy advisor Tiffany Sanderson to the Department of Education, where she will replace Ben Jones as Secretary of Education. Sanderson was focused on education policy in Noem's office and previously worked in the Department of Education directing the state's technical colleges.

The Republican governor also named Lorraine Polak to direct the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. She will replace the retiring director, Mark Lauseng, in January. Polak has worked in the housing program for over two decades and currently oversees rental housing development.