Governor names attorney to state public utilities commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has named an attorney to the state commission that regulates public utilities.

The Republican governor has announced the appointment of Samuel Randazzo to fill the position of a member of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio who is retiring. Randazzo's term is to begin April 11, subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

The governor's release says DeWine intends to name Randazzo as commission chairman when his term begins. The release says Randazzo is an attorney who has represented utilities and other regulated businesses.

Heather Taylor-Miesle, president of the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund, said in a release that they are disappointed in the selection as Randazzo "has had a lengthy career fighting against renewable energy."

DeWine says he's confident Randazzo will be an "excellent" chairman.